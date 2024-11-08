8 Nov
Move brings four UK registration database brands – Animal Tracker, Microchip Central, Animalmicrochips and We Trace Pets – under Identicare banner.
The company behind the UK’s longest-established animal microchipping and registration database has announced an acquisition that brings four registration databases under its ownership.
Identicare has acquired the Pet Microchip Services (PMS) Group. It means four UK registration databases – Animal Tracker, Microchip Central, Animalmicrochips and We Trace Pets – have been added to Identicare, along with the Peddymark Implanter training and Pets Reunited reunification services.
Identicare, founded in 1989, became independent in February this year following a management buyout supported by Bridgepoint, a private asset manager.
Lisa Hunter, managing director of PMS Group, said “We are pleased to welcome Identicare as our new owner.
“We share a history, having some of the most established brands in the category and look forward to our shared future together.”
Robert Diamond, chief executive of Identicare, said: “We are delighted to welcome the PMS family into Identicare to help accelerate our pet protection journey.
“By enhancing our presence in the breeder and implanter markets we look forward to protecting even more of the UK’s cats, dogs and other essential companion animals.”