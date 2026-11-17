17 Nov 2026
IDEXX says integration of CoVet’s AI copilot into its practice management system will expand the value of its software, diagnostics and AI offerings.
Image: © Kaikoro / Adobe Stock
Pet health care company IDEXX has acquired CoVetAI in a move it says will strengthen its diagnostic and software ecosystem.
The provider of ambient listening and clinical workflow software for veterinary practices will be integrated into IDEXX’s software ecosystem.
IDEXX said the acquisition will expand the value of its practice management software, used in more than 10,000 clinics around the world, by allowing for deeper integration and greater accessibility of patient information throughout their veterinary journey.
The IDEXX ecosystem will continue to support other ambient scribe solutions and third-party integrations, while CoVet will also continue to integrate with non-IDEXX practice management systems.
Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
IDEXX president and chief executive Mike Erickson said: “CoVet brings leading workflow intelligence capabilities that complement our diagnostic and software ecosystem.
“Together, we can help veterinary professionals work more efficiently and unlock greater value from information generated throughout the clinical workflow to support expanded patient care.”
CoVet co-founder Yannick Bloem added: “From the beginning, our mission has been to use technology to give veterinary professionals more time back, for their patients and for themselves.
“We started with clinical documentation, but the opportunity is far greater. AI has the potential to transform the day-to-day experience of practicing veterinary medicine to benefit more pets.
“With IDEXX, we can bring those benefits to veterinary teams around the world.”