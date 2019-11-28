The global veterinary imaging market is forecast to surpass £1.5 billion by 2025, driven by the continued growth in penetration of the pet insurance market and ever-higher expectations from pet owners.Demand drives innovation – which, in turn, drives demand for the new products and services. Vets desire not only the best for their clients and patients, but for their own professional development. The introduction of the “advanced practitioner” status has democratised specialisation and fuelled expectations of ever-higher standards of equipment within GP practices. But all this technology comes at a cost. The critical question is: does it pay?