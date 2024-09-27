27 Sept
UD-Vet is a leading provider of Veterinary practice equipment and other veterinary imaging modalities, with a reach throughout the Benelux region.
IMV Technologies Group has announced its acquisition of a “leading provider of veterinary practice equipment and imaging modalities” based in the Low Countries.
UD-Vet is based in Utrecht, Netherlands and Brussels in Belgium, with a reach throughout the Benelux region, while French company IMV has subsidiaries and manufacturing plants across the world, including the UK, and is the world leader in animal-assisted reproduction biotechnologies
Remon van Rijn, who led UD-Vet into Benelux’s leading vet and imaging supply business, said: “We are very excited to be joining the IMV Technologies group to help us grow our business and provide an enhanced offering of products and services to our loyal clients throughout the region.
“IMV Technologies provides us a clear vision towards a successful future.”
Alain de Lambilly, chief executive of IMV Technologies, said: “We have been very impressed by the depth and breadth of the product and service offering and the dedication of the UD-Vet team to provide outstanding solutions for their clients across Benelux.
“One of our core values is innovation and we see an amazing commitment at UD-Vet to ensuring their clients have the tools and knowledge to provide advanced animal care.”