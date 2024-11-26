26 Nov 2024
Wolds Veterinary Clinic, started seven years ago and which employs 36 vets at Humberston, near Grimsby, hopes investment will aid patients and vets in other clinics in the region.
Wolds Veterinary Clinic has purchased a 32-slice Siemens Healthineer.
Independent practice Wolds Veterinary Clinic has invested to speed up its diagnostics and treatment planning by installing a CT scanner at its North East Lincolnshire base.
The team at Wolds, which already offers other referral services including orthopaedic and soft tissue surgery and laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures, has bought a 32-slice Siemens Healthineer.
It said it hoped the investment in the technology would make life easier for animals, clients and other vets in the wider Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire region.
Wolds co-founder and vet Pete Dixon said: “Our new CT scanner represents a step change in the level of diagnostic and therapeutic care we can offer.
“We’re now working directly with vets in the region to provide rapid, accurate diagnosis in-house, sparing pet owners the stress of travelling out of the area for advanced imaging.
“With this technology, we can diagnose ailments ranging from dental disease and fractures to brain tumours and ear disease with unprecedented clarity.”
Opened seven years ago, Wolds has a team of 36 at its 720m2 custom-built centre at Hewitts Business Park.
It has gold status in International Cat Care’s Cat Friendly Clinic scheme, is a Dogs Trust Dog Friendly Clinic and has silver accreditation in the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund’s scheme.
Co-founder, vet and Wolds director Phillip Mutondo said: “With this technology, we can assess trauma, detect tumours and plan surgeries with far greater accuracy than was previously possible. In emergency cases, this rapid diagnostics capability is invaluable, helping us act quickly and decisively, which is particularly vital for complex cases.
“Having treated close to 25,000 pets at Wolds since we opened, we’re delighted to offer this service to vets regionally and provide a valuable resource regionally.”