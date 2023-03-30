30 Mar
The initiative comes amid growing concern about the environmental impact of parasiticides, although the company says it does advise owners on how to use them safely.
The operators of a pet care app have launched a new flea and tick subscription service, despite growing concerns about the environmental impact of parasiticides.
Earlier this month, scientists from Imperial College London urged vets to show much greater caution about their use after analysis revealed potentially toxic levels of parasiticide chemicals in urban waterways.
But Joii Pet Care says it is responding to customer demand and argues recent developments in the sector can help to promote sustainable usage.
Samantha Webster, a vet and the app’s director of clinical operations, said: “There have been some brilliant innovations in the parasiticide space over the past few years.
“There are an increasing number of oral tablet options, especially for dogs, as well as long-acting spot-ons that need much less frequent usage to keep pets protected.
“We encourage pet owners to take advantage of these prescription products wherever they are able to, both for the sake of their pets’ health and the environment.”
The platform – which offers digital calls with RCVS-registered vets and nurses, and is operated by Vet-AI – says it has more than 325,000 registered pets.
The service also offers worming treatments for cats and dogs and a 10% donation will be made to Helpful Hounds Assistance Dogs for each subscription.
Dr Webster said Joii recommend environmental safety measures for flea products, including:
Matt Alcock, Vet-AI’s chief operating officer, added: “The long-term welfare of pets is reliant upon keeping them in good health throughout their life.
“Owners are far more attuned to a subscription model and springtime is a timely reminder that it’s good practice to be ahead of flea, tick and worming medication.
“This hassle-free approach will benefit pets across the country, as well as their owners who are looking for affordable and convenient options to care for their furry friends.”