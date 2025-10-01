1 Oct 2025
The London-based start-up said the funding will enable it to develop the world’s first Veterinary AI Lab that will develop further tools for use in practice.
Lupa founders (from left) Raul Lozano-Martin, Nicolò Frisiani and Matei Bjola.
A company developing an AI-powered veterinary practice management system has received US$20 million (approximately £14.8 million) in investment.
Lupa Pets has been given the “series A” funding to expand its suite of AI agents and launch a Veterinary AI Lab, said to be the first of its kind.
The investment takes the start-up’s total funding to date to US$25 million (£18.6 million), coming five months after its seed round; Lupa says its revenue has grown by 50 times since then.
The company’s Veterinary AI Lab is a product and research hub where Lupa will develop, test and refine new AI tools that can be used throughout practice to streamline workflows or aid clinical decision-making.
It is also said to act as a knowledge hub, with Lupa collaborating with universities, regulators and industry researchers to ensure its innovations are evidence-based and clinically trusted.
Lupa co-founder Nicolò Frisiani said veterinary professionals and staff are involved throughout the process to ensure high accuracy before tools are released.
He said: “Lupa’s team includes many practising vets and vet nurses, involved in every stage from product design to customer success.
“They provide insight into what clinics need and how vet teams actually work.
“On the ground, they support deployments, gather feedback, and help practices measure growth and return from Lupa.”
Lupa’s operating system, which has been adopted by more than 200 independent clinics, combines a practice management system, mobile app for clients, an in-patient tool, a clinical note transcription tool and more into a single platform.
It says onboarding with the software can be done in less than one day compared with an industry average of two weeks, and that within its first week of rollout it can save each vet in a practice 60 minutes per day.
London-based vet Rebecca Castle said: “Lupa saves me at least an hour per day. It absolutely changed my day-to-day veterinary life, ensuring I have far more time to spend treating my patients rather than working at my computer.”
Lupa is also said to offer double the return on investment compared to clinics running multiple legacy systems.
Mr Frisiani added: “Our vision is to build the world’s petcare platform, and it is resonating with clients, investors, and above all, talent. If there is a team that can achieve this bold vision, it is ours.”