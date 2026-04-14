Is PMS hindering rather than helping?

When a PMS no longer aligns with how a practice actually operates, inefficiencies can arise that begin to hinder the practice workflow. When left unaddressed, this can risk becoming a normal part of operations. For example, if clinical teams are spending excessive time navigating the system to search for information or update records, the software is no longer supporting efficiency. This might present as a slow system with limited functionality or options that are difficult to find. A PMS should improve processes, not slow them down. This also applies in a reception and practice management setting. For example: