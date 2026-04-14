14 Apr 2026
Is your practice management system a backbone or a bottleneck? Tony Houghton explores how modern, AI-integrated software streamlines clinical workflows and reporting, ensuring your veterinary practice remains scalable, resilient and focused on patient care...
Image: boonstudio/ Adobe Stock
As technology rapidly develops, a veterinary practice is only as efficient as the systems that support it. One of the most fundamental technologies used by a vet team is the practice management system (PMS), forming the backbone of both clinical record-keeping and operational management. It underpins how patient data is captured and shared, while also enabling effective oversight of workflows, staffing, reporting and communication across the business.
When first introduced, your PMS was designed to support the needs of the practice as they existed at the time, alongside anticipated developments. As practices have evolved, PMS software itself has developed rapidly into a streamlined, integrated tool that underpins more connected, scalable and resilient veterinary practices. New technology additions and the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) mean that developers of the software are constantly finding new ways to support veterinary teams and make working in practice easier.
Is your system keeping up? How are the newer technologies taking leaps towards supporting more sustainable and profitable growth? And where is AI helping the movement?
When a PMS no longer aligns with how a practice actually operates, inefficiencies can arise that begin to hinder the practice workflow. When left unaddressed, this can risk becoming a normal part of operations. For example, if clinical teams are spending excessive time navigating the system to search for information or update records, the software is no longer supporting efficiency. This might present as a slow system with limited functionality or options that are difficult to find. A PMS should improve processes, not slow them down. This also applies in a reception and practice management setting. For example:
If the answer to any of these questions is no, your PMS could be holding you back.
You may also notice that your PMS does not integrate effectively with other elements of your business. This can lead to information being duplicated across multiple platforms, increasing the likelihood of errors occurring. All of this leads to inefficiencies that slow down processes and have a negative impact on operational efficiency.
A PMS was originally designed to remove some of the challenges and inefficiencies of managing a practice with manual, paper processes. This supported a huge step towards an efficiently managed diary and appointment list, as well as an ability to access administrative information from any location. However, a modern PMS is now no longer functioning alone as an isolated database.
Instead, new integrations and functions allow for an easier link to other aspects of practice management, such as enhanced scheduling, billing or stock management. Connectivity can also enhance the relationship between the PMS and suppliers, labs, wholesalers, insurers and more. The potential for greater integration is extensive, with clear benefits for improving efficiency across practice operations.
Introducing a PMS with a modular design allows a practice to create a system that is highly bespoke to it and allows the practice to add features as it grows. This is particularly beneficial for practices offering many different services or operating across multiple sites where a more rigid system may not fully reflect the complexities of the practice structure. A modular approach can help to develop a PMS that will grow and change alongside the practice, enhancing scalability and supporting growth.
You’ve probably heard a lot about the significant developments in AI and PMS. Many practices are starting to use a PMS that integrates AI to help reduce administrative pressure by automating patient summaries, pulling together records and automating repetitive and laborious tasks like data entry.
When a returning patient visits, significant time is saved when records from prior appointments and patient history are immediately accessible in the PMS. The addition of AI in this case can allow for specific summaries tailored to the needs of the vet or nurse to be generated at the click of a button or touch of a finger. This allows clinicians to keep their attention on the owner and removes the need to manually trawl through records to familiarise themselves with patient history.
AI is also increasingly being used as a scribe in consults, taking notes or producing transcripts of conversations between vets and pet owners.
AI isn’t intended to replace the role or judgement of a clinician. Instead, by streamlining administrative tasks, it can free up valuable consultation time, allowing veterinary teams to focus on meaningful conversations with clients and a deeper understanding of the animal’s needs.
This in turn supports more informed and confident clinical decision-making. These efficiencies can deliver significant time savings, enabling clinicians to be more present during consultations and strengthen relationships with both patients and clients.
If you’re noticing that your PMS isn’t as helpful as it once was, should you consider upgrading?
A PMS upgrade can have significant workload and productivity benefits across the whole veterinary team, with different members finding benefit in different aspects of the software.
In summary, the rapid developments in technology are providing new opportunities to support busy vet practices and their teams. If you haven’t taken a good look at the efficiency of your PMS recently, now might be the time to do so.
An effective PMS should be modern, trustworthy, easy to use and effective in supporting the operation of your practice and your team’s workflows. Used effectively, a modern PMS provides the structure and flexibility practices need to adapt, scale and deliver high-quality care in an increasingly complex and demanding environment.
Tony Houghton is the MD and founder of VetIT. With a passion for client relationships and technology, Tony combines expert industry knowledge with best practices to drive product innovation and maximise software capabilities to benefit veterinary practices.