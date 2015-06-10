10 Jun
The Microchipping of Dogs Regulations for England were announced in October 2014, and outlined the responsibilities of dog owners once microchipping becomes compulsory in England from April 6, 2016.
The keeper (which in relation to a newborn puppy is the owner of the bitch that gave birth to it and, in relation to any other dog, the person with whom the dog normally resides) of a dog will have until April 6, 2016 to have his or her dog microchipped and register the details with a database that is compliant with the conditions as laid down in the Government’s regulations.
From this date all puppies must be microchipped by the time they are eight weeks old, (prior to leaving the breeder) and registered with a database that is compliant with the conditions as laid down in the regulations. Anyone who does not have their dog microchipped after April 6, 2016 could have a notice served and will have 21 days to have the dog microchipped – failure to do so may result in a fine of up to £500.
The Welsh and Scottish governments are working towards bringing in compulsory microchipping in the spring of 2016, in line with England. The Republic of Ireland announced in February 2015 that microchipping will be compulsory for dogs with the dog microchipping programme being rolled out on a phased basis, beginning with puppies in September 2015 and expanded to all dogs by March 2016. Northern Ireland led the way by being the first devolved administration in the UK to introduce compulsory microchipping for all dogs held under an individual dog licence in April 2012.
While the majority of microchips are all produced to ISO standards, the way in which they are manufactured can vary. It is worth noting that within the microchip legislation it states only ISO 11784/11785 standard microchips may be implanted into dogs.
A microchip is made up of a ferrite rod around which a copper coil is tightly wound which, in turn, connects to the circuit.
Some microchips are encapsulated in glass, and others are plastic. However, as a passive device, the chip is only activated when a scanner emitting a radio wave signal is passed over it.
This produces enough energy for the microchip to send its signal back to the scanner and the scanner to decode the signal and display it on the scanner screen in the form of the microchip number. Every microchip is individually programmed with a unique number, the first three digits being either a country code or – as is the case with the UK – a manufacturer’s code.
Microchips come in various shapes and sizes; however, most microchip suppliers will use the 12 × 2mm microchips for companion animal identification.
Smaller microchips (8 × 1.4mm) are also available, but these are recommended for implantation into small and exotic species and miniature breeds only.
Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology is such that the smaller the microchip, the shorter the antenna and, therefore, the read range is slightly reduced.
There are a range of formats available for implanting microchips to suit implanter preference, from needle assembly and reusable implant gun to single-use disposable syringes. Needles are specifically manufactured to fit around the chip and precision engineered to ensure the ultimate sharpness and strength for effortless implantation with minimal invasion.
Due to the legislation, the microchip marketplace is quite competitive and what is the cheapest microchip on the market may not offer the highest quality product clients seek for their canine companion.
When looking for a new microchip supplier, confirm it offers only ISO 11784/11785 standard microchips and works with an established compliant database.
While veterinary practices will not be expected to enforce the regulations, they will be encouraged to scan routinely when dogs visit their surgeries to help clients understand their responsibilities.
When it comes to scanners there is a range available on the market, but the most important thing to consider is that they are able to read both ISO standard FDX-B (134.2kHz) and older FECAVA FDX-A (125kHz) microchips to ensure they comply with the law.
All scanners ultimately perform the same function; however, they can operate in different ways. There are two options when it comes to how they are powered – battery operated or USB charged.
In addition to all dogs being microchipped, the keeper of the dog must also ensure the dog is registered with a database that is compliant with the conditions as laid down in the Government’s regulations and it is the responsibility of the keeper to ensure his or her contact details are up to date. Failure to comply could result in dog owners being fined up to £500.
To ensure your client is not penalised, always register his or her details on a microchip database that complies with Government legislation.
How do you know if a database is compliant? We recommend checking with both your microchip supplier and the associated database.
Defra has set down database operator requirements that have to be met for the database to become compliant with the regulations.
One of Defra’s conditions is that all compliant microchip databases need to provide each other with the means to identify which database a pet’s microchip is registered with.
To meet this particular condition Anibase, Avid (PETtrac), Pet Identity UK, Petlog, Pet Protect, Protected Pet and SmartChip (Smart Trac) have joined together to deliver an online microchip look-up tool that will enable vets and pet owners to check which database a pet’s microchip is registered with.
Veterinary practices are able to enter a microchip number on any one of the seven listed database websites and the number will be checked against each.
If the number is valid and the microchip can be located, the status of the microchip, plus the name and contact details of the database is returned. Only the microchip number is checked and no personal data on the owner/keeper or animal is shared.
Retrieval of information will still require a secure log-in from an authorised user account. Should a microchip number not be located on any of the databases, the database operators will try to determine which database it should be located on by premise of the manufacturer prefix number. This will ultimately make it easier for veterinary practices trying to locate a dog’s owner as well as ensuring their client is aware of their database from 2016.
Veterinary practices are often the main point of contact for pet owners and the new legislation provides veterinary practices with an opportunity for client bonding.
When discussing the possibility of having their dog microchipped it can give the vet and client an opportunity to talk about the animal’s history and what the client may consider best for his or her pet as well as a general health check for the dog. It also offers time to discuss other characteristics of the pet including behaviour and temperament, which may be useful information for future consultations.
With microchipping it is very much about the vet and client working together to choose the right product
and aftercare service and, therefore, making the client fully aware of his or her responsibilities as a dog owner with the peace of mind his or her vet has advised him or her on the best possible products and services.
Starting discussions and engaging with clients from now on and answering any questions or concerns dog owners in particular may have in respect of microchipping and the new legislation will help combat any problems in the future, ensuring clients are prepared and ready for the new legislation and, in particular, remember to keep their contact details up to date.