From this date all puppies must be microchipped by the time they are eight weeks old, (prior to leaving the breeder) and registered with a database that is compliant with the conditions as laid down in the regulations. Anyone who does not have their dog microchipped after April 6, 2016 could have a notice served and will have 21 days to have the dog microchipped – failure to do so may result in a fine of up to £500.