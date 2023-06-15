15 Jun
Those behind NAVC HiVE say focused events are “designed to be nimble and get ahead of issues impacting veterinary professionals”.
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is set to take what it bills as a new style of in-person events featuring industry’s brightest thinkers to vet professionals across the US.
The first of the new series of NAVC HiVE events will be the Vet Nurse+Tech HiVE, scheduled to coincide with National Veterinary Technician Week when it takes place in Austin, Texas from 16 to 18 October.
NAVC HiVE have been described as “focused events designed to be nimble and get ahead of the issues impacting veterinary professionals” to help shape the sector now and in the future.
Each HiVE will have four areas of focus: animal health industry trends affecting patient treatment; issues faced by the veterinary industry, such as staffing and recruiting and mental health; specific veterinary team member needs; and the business side of the US$104 billion (£82 billion) domestic veterinary industry.
They will feature skakeholders such as investors, buying groups and hospital designers and are known as HiVE as they will bring together a community of like-minded people to share experiences and challenges.
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “As the veterinary industry continues to evolve, so do the professional development and learning needs of the community and the challenges they face.”
He added: “HiVE will fill an important need not being met today by any one organisation in the animal health care industry, bringing timely, topical events to market and convening the brightest minds, most passionate people and vital organisations to engage and address specific needs and opportunities.
“HiVE will bring cutting-edge content and conversations straight to the veterinary community, providing a unique, lively and engaging forum unlike any other in the veterinary industry today.”
Registration for the first event is live now.