That logic layer needs to be “trained” like a member of the reception team to offer the right availability. On top of that, clinical appointment booking is a highly informed decision, and owners often lack the confidence and ability to make the decision. They often are unsure of when to book, where to book, what to book and who to book with, which means they will often still resort to phone calls for anything other than the most routine. Thus, online appointment booking is not a panacea for clinic operational efficiency, but rather one tool that can help reduce a percentage of bookings made through traditional channels.