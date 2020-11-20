20 Nov
RCVS announces two online workshops to outline its new 1CPD platform, designed as a one-stop shop for vets and RVNs to plan, record and reflect on CPD.
Two online workshops are planned to outline how vets and RVNs can use the RCVS’ new 1CPD system.
The 1CPD platform was launched at the start of 2020 as an easy-to-use one-stop shop for vets and RVNs to use to plan, record and reflect on CPD.
Most in the professions are already using the platform, but two separate workshops have been organised for Wednesday 9 December to help anyone not familiar with the platform or those wanting some additional guidance.
The first workshop, at noon, is for anyone who hasn’t yet used the platform, and will offer an overview of how it works and its advantages. Participants will be able to ask questions and complete beginners are welcome.
The second workshop, at 7pm, is aimed at anyone with some experience, but with further questions – for example, on features such as the planning module, or making better use of reflective notes and comment features.
Both workshops are scheduled to last one hour and can be signed up for now.
Susan Paterson, who chairs the RCVS education committee, said: “We’ve seen fantastic take-up of the 1CPD platform in less than a year – with around 65% of UK-practising veterinary surgeons and an amazing 80% of veterinary nurses using it to plan, record and reflect on their professional development. The feedback that we receive has been overwhelmingly positive, with even the more technically challenged among us finding 1CPD intuitive.
“Although the numbers are very encouraging, a cohort of people have not yet actively engaged with the platform and, maybe, are unsure about using it or are put off by the thought of having to learn how to use a new online system.”
She added: “In the long run, it will save you a lot of time and effort when it comes to recording your CPD because it’s there on your phone or tablet, ready to update as and when you need to. As we approach the end of 2020, many vets and VNs will be starting to think about their CPD for next year. Now is the perfect time to get up to speed with 1CPD.”
The 1CPD platform is available as an app on Apple and Android devices, with details on the RCVS website.