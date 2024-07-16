16 Jul
Aura Veterinary in Surrey and Arthrex Vet Systems say they are aiming to transform animal care in veterinary oncology and soft tissue surgery.
Near-infrared fluorescence (NIRF) imaging is said to offer significant benefits and patient outcomes via real-time information on oncologic and soft tissue clinical problems.
These include determining blood supply to the skin in reconstructive surgery; predicting intestinal viability; identifying the thoracic duct in chylothorax, and intraoperative sentinel lymph node identification in cancer surgery.
Additionally, the Aura team will be researching using fluorescent markers to specifically target animal tumour cells using NIRF to identify metastatic lymph nodes or cancer left behind after surgery.
Nick Bacon, clinical director of Aura Veterinary and professor of surgical oncology at the University of Surrey School of Veterinary Medicine, said: “Dr Laurent Findji, Dr Jonathan Bray and I, along with the entire Aura team, are excited about our collaborative partnership with Arthrex Vet Systems and the significant improvement to patient outcomes it will bring.
“NIRF is available to all our patients at no extra cost as we look to improve outcome and welfare across a wide spectrum of diseases. We would like to thank Mike Bellinger and Paul Bosworth of Arthrex Vet Systems for their hard work and trust.”
Mike Bellinger, national business development manager of Arthrex Vet Systems, said: “I have known the team at Aura for many years and their passion for continually looking to improve treatment options made this an easy choice for us. We are looking forward to this partnership going from strength to strength.”