29 Jan
WSAVA’s oncology working group and <em>Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association</em> are making 12 hand-picked articles free to download.
Free articles on important tumour types in cats and dogs are being made available free to vets under a new partnership.
WSAVA’s oncology working (WOW) group and the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association have teamed up to make 12 key, hand-picked articles from the past 10 years available to download free of charge.
Articles have been chosen to reflect important tumours seen in pets globally, including lymphoma, mast cell tumours, soft tissue sarcomas, bone cancer, and mammary cancer in dogs and cats.
WOW said the collaboration was part of its mission “to advance oncology care within the global veterinary community through education and awareness of effective and accessible treatments for pets with cancer”.
Ann Hohenhaus, senior vet at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York, and who chairs WOW, said: “Thank you to the American Veterinary Medical Association for its support in making it easier to disseminate oncology knowledge.
“Oncology is a rapidly changing field and highlighting these 12 papers will benefit countless veterinarians, and their patients.”
The JAVMA WSAVA Oncology Working Group Collection is free to download and WOW committee members have also provided bite-sized summaries to allow busy vets to grab the key messages.
WOW was set up in 2021 and its members are Dr Hohenhaus plus Jolle Kirpensteijn (North America), Pachi Clemente, Nick Bacon, Natalia Ignatenko, Felisbina Queiroga (Europe), Martin Soberano (Latin America) and Antonio Giuliano (Asia).