15 May 2025
Thom Jenkins, chief executive of PetsApp.
PetsApp has launched a new feature designed to automate veterinary note taking and enhance client communication.
PetsApp is an engagement and communication platform and the new AI Scribe add on is now available for early access to pilot veterinary practices, with a wider rollout planned later this year.
AI Scribe streamlines this process by transcribing consultations in real time, generating structured SOAP notes and summaries in a matter of seconds.
Chief executive of PetsApp Thom Jenkins said: “AI Scribe enables vets to focus on what really matters – delivering the best possible care – while reducing admin time and ensuring professional, accurate documentation.”
Key features of PetsApp AI scribe include automated SOAP notes and pet owner summaries, as well as being editable and customisable to allow vets to refine notes before saving them.
AI Scribe integrates with PMS systems and ensures compliance with GDPR and UK data protection laws, with built-in prompts to capture client consent before recording.