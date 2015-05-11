Jo Ladbrook is dog portfolio director at Pedigree. She said: “At Pedigree we are aware of the growing obesity issue we see in the UK dog population today and of the wide variety of health problems that can develop as a result. As with humans, a healthy diet, the right amount of exercise and an overall healthy lifestyle can minimise the risk of specific health problems developing with age. Tracks has been designed to be a simple, fun and interactive way of

re-engaging all owners with their dogs’ diet and exercise to encourage a healthier lifestyle and ultimately help to combat the levels of dog obesity in the UK.”