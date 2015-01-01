A “script” describing why patients should have the treatments can be defined and stored within the database, and it can often include scripts that can be modified to suit the message you would like the client to hear. Each time the treatments that are due are displayed, the script is also shown. When a client calls or comes in about a patient, the receptionist or nurse brings up the patient’s record and immediately views any treatments or services that are due. He or she also sees the “value message” to remind him or her of what to tell the client.