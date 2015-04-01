While on the topic of client education, do not underestimate the power of your invoice. It’s almost guaranteed to be read and can be a source of valuable information for clients. Replace cryptic and confusing descriptions of services with explanations clients can understand. Explain the importance of what you’ve done and how it’s all aimed at ensuring the health of the patient. All of these descriptions can be predefined in templates and printed automatically – you’ll use more ink and paper, but the return from increasing clients’ knowledge and trust is well worthwhile. I dislike the use of supermarket-style receipts – they’re just a list of charges that encourage clients to focus on cost. You’re helping commoditise your own professional services. Remember, differentiation for commodities is by cost and availability – there’s no value placed on knowledge, experience and capability.