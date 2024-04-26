26 Apr
With compulsory microchipping of cats in England coming in from 10 June, Identi has created resources including literature and videos to inform clients.
Resources to help vet teams explain new cat microchipping legislation and its implications to owners have been rolled out to practices.
Identi has created what it calls a “practice pet protection pack” containing a registration guide, law guides, cheat sheets and flyers, as well as videos.
Cat microchipping becomes compulsory in England from 10 June, and Identi wanted to help inform practice team members of the changes so they can then pass information on to their clients.
Tammie O’Leary, commercial lead at Identi, said: “In 2016 it became a legal requirement for dogs to be microchipped in the UK and that the keepers contact details are kept up to date on a Defra-compliant database.
“From 10 June, it will be compulsory that owned cats in England are microchipped and registered in the same way. With these changes imminent, it is important that staff are up to date with the relevant legislation and the potential consequences of pet keepers not adhering to the law.
“Identi’s new pack will provide busy vet professionals with comprehensive information answering a wide range of microchipping questions in a quick and simple format.”
Full details are available by emailing contact@identichip.co.uk