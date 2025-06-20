In a vet practice, the beauty of AI for this function is that it augments the team’s skill set. It takes the pressure off a busy professional to need to also be an expert on how to use complex software and fills the gap of the specialist skills needed for crunching data. Practice teams can get on with their day jobs and ask the software conversationally for what they need, when they need it – whether that’s information they use regularly, a new function they’ve never used before or solution to a novel challenge.