25 Apr
Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Basildon likely to stay shut for two weeks after staff, clients and patients were evacuated due to a blaze in a nearby building.
Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Essex remains temporarily closed following its evacuation due to a fire.
Staff, clients and patients had to be evacuated from the multi-disciplinary referral hospital in Basildon on 18 April due to a fire in a nearby building.
While Linnaeus-owned Southfields itself did not catch fire, the hospital was damaged by the incident and is expected to be closed for two weeks as site assessments take place to ensure the hospital is safe to enter.
Patients at Southfields are being cared for at nearby veterinary practices until it is deemed safe to return to the hospital.
Colleagues from other Linnaeus sites – Cherrydown Vets in Essex, Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire and DWR Veterinary Specialists in Cambridgeshire – stepped in at short notice to help care for transferred patients during the incident.
Southfields’ Hospital Director, Daniel Hogan, said: “I am incredibly proud of the entire Southfields team for their quick and calm response to the fire, which led to a safe and successful evacuation for all our associates, patients and visitors. It has been a distressing incident, so we are providing additional wellbeing support for the team.
“While the building is closed, some of our patients are being cared for by our colleagues. We are very grateful to everyone who has supported Southfields and our patients at this time.”
Linnaeus president Julia Hendrickson added: “The Southfields team have displayed tremendous professionalism and dedication while supporting their patients, clients and each other. We are very proud of them, and so grateful that everyone stayed safe. I would also like to thank the emergency services for their hard work protecting our people and patients.
“Colleagues across Linnaeus have pulled together swiftly and effectively to support the team at Southfields. They have been fantastic and continue to help while we adjust to the hospital’s temporary closure. The safety and well-being of our associates, patients and clients remain a priority so we will continue to support them while we assess the hospital in the coming days.”