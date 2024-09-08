08 September 2024
A look at LAIKA, which was built for something different: to assist with clinical decision-making itself.
Clinical case in LAIKA.
Veterinary professionals today are under unprecedented pressure. Rising caseloads, increasingly complex clinical presentations and the ongoing challenge of limited time and resources all contribute to a daily balancing act. From initial anamnesis to treatment choice, every decision carries weight – and the cost of error is high.
Against this backdrop, digital tools have become essential companions. Yet not all technology is created equal. While many solutions focus on administration, LAIKA was built for something different: to assist with clinical decision-making itself. Trained on real-world cases and continuously updated by veterinary experts, LAIKA is the first AI assistant designed to think like a vet.
In modern practice, decision fatigue is real. Diagnosing a patient is no longer a linear process; it often involves looking at incomplete histories, interpreting ambiguous test results, and weighing treatment options under pressure. Many clinicians report spending valuable time and money on second opinions – not because they lack expertise, but because they lack certainty.
According to our internal research, even experienced veterinarians are turning to LAIKA to manage this complexity. 76% of users say they rely on the platform to clarify clinical doubts, while over 83% actively use it during consultations. In fact, three out of four report to have resolved at least one challenging case with LAIKA’s support.
Unlike mainstream AI tools, LAIKA was purposefully created for the veterinary profession. It is not a repurposed chatbot or a search engine wrapper. LAIKA is a knowledge-based AI system grounded in veterinary science, capable of processing clinical histories, interpreting lab values, and proposing diagnostic paths – all in real time.
Its patented model is trained on thousands of real-world clinical cases and updated regularly by practising vets and academic partners. The system is multilingual, and includes a unique ‘per-patient’ mode, allowing it to adapt its reasoning based on each animal’s individual history and context. This means that, unlike generic AI, LAIKA doesn’t just provide information – it delivers insight.
What sets LAIKA apart is its ability to support the clinician across the entire diagnostic workflow:
And it does all this in real time, 24/7, in your language, on your device – whether you’re in consultation, or reviewing a case from home.
LAIKA is equipped also with a dictation function. This newly added feature allows vets to utilize LAIKA hands free without having to type.
Example of LAIKA’s dictation function
Understanding that true clinical support must be embedded into existing systems, integration with practice management systems (PMS) is a key focus for the platform’s roadmap.
That’s why LAIKA is now being integrated with the major PMS used daily by vets across the world. This allows LAIKA to access each patient’s clinical history directly – meaning its answers are not only fast, but context-aware.
LAIKA has been successfully integrated in Nordhealth’s practice management system ProcvetCloud and we’re told that there are other integrations in the pipeline, including large PIMS in the UK.
LAIKA is not a theoretical tool – it is already in daily clinical use across the UK and various EU countries. Designed with practicing vets, for practicing vets, it fits seamlessly into existing workflows.
Early adopters include independent practices, corporate groups, and university hospitals. One of LAIKA’s key differentiators is its ability to scale: whether you’re a solo practitioner or a multi-site group, the assistant adapts to your needs without adding administrative complexity.
Ongoing collaborations with institutions such as the University of Surrey, the University of Sassari, and NVIDIA ensure that LAIKA stays on the cutting edge of veterinary innovation. In recognition of its innovative approach, the project was selected for the Unleashed by Purina 2025 programme, which supports high-potential solutions in animal health.
Veterinary decision-making is one of the most intellectually demanding roles in healthcare. With LAIKA, you no longer have to make those decisions alone. Whether you’re navigating a complex case, questioning a lab result, or simply short on time, LAIKA is there to support you – consistently, securely, and intelligently.
We invite you to experience the power of AI tailored for vets.
