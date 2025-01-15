15 Jan
A new look for an online system of recording antibiotic use on farms is set to be unveiled early next month.
Places are now available at two RCVS Knowledge events in early February where the revised Medicine Hub is due to be seen for the first time.
Event organiser Fiona Lovatt, RCVS Knowledge’s clinical lead for medicines, said the hub’s revamped veterinary interface was “the culmination of many months of work and research” with veterinary users of the platform.
She added: “While vets may be the prescribers, we strongly recommend at least one clinical and one administrative member of the team attend together from the same practice.”
The training sessions are being held at the Bath and West Showground on 4 February and the Dicken Suite Function Room in Stoke-on-Trent on 6 February, both between 1pm and 5pm.
Officials say subsidised offers are in place for both members of administrative staff and multiple tickets from the same practice.