20 Oct
Endocrinology app has been created using latest AI technology developed by RVC’s VetCompass team.
Data and analytics from the RVC is powering what has been described as a first-of-its-kind, research-informed app to help vets better diagnose and treat endocrine disorders in pets.
The vet school has supported Dechra to create the new endocrinology app for dogs, which aims to aid diagnosis in an area of veterinary medicine that has typically been based on thorough history, physical examination and lab testing.
Launch of the new app builds on results from a VetCompass PhD study carried out by the RVC and funded by Dechra.
David Church, deputy principal and acting vice-principal of clinical affairs; David Brodbelt, professor of evidence-based veterinary medicine; Dan O’Neill, associate professor of companion animal epidemiology; Imogen Schofield, PhD student; Noel Kennedy, head of software development; and Jenny Wilshaw, applied data scientist have all been involved in the app project.
The app will provide vets with a prediction of how likely a dog is to have Cushing’s syndrome based on its clinical signs, and will also provide additional information on the treatment and monitoring of diseases such as Cushing’s and Addison’s.
It will be available throughout the UK and EU countries through Apple and Android devices.
Dr O’Neill said: “Cushing’s syndrome can be a very challenging disorder to diagnose; the new app from Dechra aims to assist veterinary surgeons to understand how likely a dog suspected of having Cushing’s is to have the condition and whether further investigations are warranted.”
Dr O’Neill added: “The app is based around a machine-learning form of AI utilising anonymised clinical records from millions of dogs within the RVC’s VetCompass database. By applying the latest AI technology developed by the RVC’s VetCompass team, Dechra’s new endocrinology app is designed to assist primary care veterinary surgeons to better detect and diagnose Cushing’s syndrome.
“Based on the power of big data using veterinary clinical records from millions of UK dogs in RVC VetCompass, Dechra’s new endocrinology app aims to help primary care veterinary surgeons have greater confidence in diagnosing Cushing’s syndrome.”
Craig Sankey, European business manager for endocrinology at Dechra, said: “We are excited to launch this app, which we believe will be a valuable tool for veterinarians in diagnosing and treating endocrine disorders.
“We know that endocrine disorders can be complex, and this app will be a valuable addition to the existing comprehensive support provided by Dechra helping veterinarians navigate this field with more confidence and ease.”