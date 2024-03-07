7 Mar
A new short film, Ode to the Veterinary Profession, has been launched to recognise the remarkable work of veterinary colleagues across the UK.
Commissioned by CVS; filmed by BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker and composer Gary Tarn; and set to a specially commissioned poem by artist, writer and medical nurse Molly Case, the film portrays a day in the life of small animal, equine, exotics, and farm vets and nurses in first opinion, referrals and out-of-hours practices.
It aims to give a brief insight into the significant effort and resources that go into providing veterinary clinical care, so that viewers can understand the demanding and valuable job colleagues do.
Paul Higgs, chief veterinary officer at CVS, said: ”We have had a year of challenges for the veterinary professions, and it has been tough for many of our colleagues. Giving fantastic care to animals is their absolute priority and we want all of the veterinary profession to know how proud we are of the work that is done for the welfare of the animals under their care.
“We have made this short film to recognise the remarkable work that vets, nurses, care assistants and receptionists do on the front line every day, and we hope the film makes them proud. We also hope it contributes to the public understanding of the compassion and commitment that goes into providing veterinary clinical care.”