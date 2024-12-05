5 Dec
RCVS calling for providers to join its database ahead of it becoming open for students to book placements through.
Veterinary practices are being urged to join a new RCVS database of EMS providers now – before the system is opened for students to book placements.
Officials say one major care provider has already agreed to list its practices on the system, while others are also thought to have expressed interest in becoming involved.
But concerns persist that other changes to the training programme may effectively prevent students from seeking experience in specific areas of practice.
The launch of the new database is part of a broader programme of reforms that has seen the required period to be spent on placements reduced for students starting degrees from this autumn.
Although it is not expected to open to students until the new year, college leaders were encouraged by its initial development as they gave a presentation on it during the recent London Vet Show.
Delegates were told that IVC Evidensia had agreed to list all its practices on the database, while SPVS is also planning to encourage its members to sign up.
Director of education Linda Prescott-Clements said: “It’s only been on for a few weeks, but it’s going really well.”
A new EMS hub, principally intended to help support new providers, has also been set up on the college’s website and practices were encouraged to share a broad range of detail about their offer, including typical working hours, accommodation availability and any additional support, in their database entries.
Although there is currently no capacity to upload documents to the database, the 15 November session was told that is likely to be made possible in future development, with Ms Prescott-Clements telling delegates: “It’s definitely on the wish list.”
But while college leaders hope both the database and their wider reforms will help to make EMS more accessible as well as reducing the burden on students, broader questions about the nature of veterinary education were raised in a separate discussion of farm EMS provision.
Paul Horwood, IVC Evidensia’s head of farm practice, said he was worried that many students were “self-selecting” and not considering potential careers in the sector at an early stage in their degree courses.
He also raised concerns that both the reduced EMS requirements, together with increased knowledge among farmers, may also limit opportunities for young practitioners to gain experience of farm practice.
He said: “I can see why it’s getting harder and harder for people to become a farm vet.”
Recently qualified farm vet Charlie Saker also questioned whether students should continue to learn about all species throughout their degrees given that the new EMS rules no longer include specific species requirements.
But concerns were raised from the floor about a potential lack of professional identity among students who only complete the newly required 20 weeks of clinical EMS instead of the previous 26.
Dr Horwood also responded directly to a floor speaker who said she felt she had not been properly respected in how she was addressed by farmers on an EMS placement, telling her: “What you’ve experienced is exactly what we need to fix.”
Details were also shared of a new AgDiversity online awareness course, which is supported by groups including the AHDB and is being promoted by the BCVA to its members.
Any practices that are interested in signing up for the EMS database are asked to email ems@rcvs.org.uk