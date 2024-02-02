2 Feb
Provider of online booking services for veterinary practices confirms partnership with US digital agency.
One of world’s leading providers of online appointment scheduling solutions for veterinary practices has added digital marketing and website design to its range of services.
Vetstoria has announced a partnership with digital agency WhiskerCloud that will also allow it to start offering SEO, online reputation management and content creation to its clients.
Julien Renard, chief executive and co-founder of Vetstoria, said: “We are thrilled to announce a signiﬁcant milestone in the evolution of Vetstoria. Today, we take another giant leap forward in our commitment to helping veterinary practices thrive in the digital age.”
WhiskerCloud already provides digital services for thousands of veterinary practices, but the deal with Vetstoria is the US firm’s first move into the European market.
Founder Adam Greenbaum said: “Together, we’re going to make the lives of veterinary teams much easier – less paperwork, quicker payments and easy appointment scheduling.”