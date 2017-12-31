The first is the assumption anyone is actively looking for your practice website at all. If you have spent more than two seconds online, you will probably have worked out we get telephone numbers from Google, not websites, and everything else is either entertainment (distraction) or searching for information (and usually getting distracted). In fact, such is the level of distraction, I wonder if anyone is looking for anything intentionally or whether we are all just bumbling around chasing adverts on Facebook or clicking on YouTube videos of kittens (this may, of course, be a sad reflection on my browsing habits).