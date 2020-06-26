26 Jun 2020
More than 250 delegates attended SPVS-VMG’s Focus on our Digital Future online event on 23 June.
Using a virtual event app and digital platform, SPVS and the VMG delivered 11 lectures presented over two streams of live sessions, with speakers covering a wide range of topics – including the challenges of teleconsultation and client communications in a post-COVID-19 world.
To focus attendees’ minds and relax their bodies, the day began and finished with an hour’s yoga session.
Event sponsor Boehringer Ingelheim was joined by suppliers at the forefront of digital development in the virtual exhibition, connecting with delegates throughout the day.
VMG board director and CPD lead Liz Somerville said: “What a great day, demonstrating how innovative technology can deliver not only a fantastic day of CPD and learning, but also a platform to make new contacts, share ideas and experiences, and collaborate with some of the brilliant digital companies working in the veterinary space.
“The VMG is incredibly proud to be a part of it.”
SPVS junior vice-president and CPD officer Nick Lloyd added: “This event was a welcome return for SPVS and the VMG to focus on technology. It was the ideal combination of looking to the future while making the most of current innovations.
“The day was a great opportunity for practice members looking to provide themselves with the right technology for the new normal.”