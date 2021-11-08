8 Nov 2021
Pennard Vets in Kent, which moved to become an employee ownership trust this year, has taken on Jeff Gascoyne to help put its future plans into practice.
A practice owned entirely by its staff has appointed a managing director with more than 17 years’ experience in veterinary business.
Jeff Gascoyne joins Pennard Vets from Scarsdale Vets, where he has spent the past five years as a partner, executive director and latterly, executive chairman.
Mr Gascoyne said: “The fact that all Pennard Vets’ 99-strong team across six sites in Kent are practice owners and shareholders in the business, following the move to becoming an employee ownership trust (EOT) this year, was really appealing to me. Like any new member of the team, I now also own a stake in the business.
“My role will be to help and support the entire team to achieve greatness through collaborative and inclusive leadership, as we continue to grow and exceed our clients’ expectations. Compassion, client focus and continually improving everything we do is what makes Pennard Vets extraordinary.
“Pennard Vets is fiercely independent and has stayed true to its 125-year-old core values, and that is very inspiring. Knowing how passionate Pennard Vets’ directors – Matthew [Flann], Caroline [Collins] and Andy [Green] – are about ensuring a bright and independent future for everyone, I was keen to become a part of the team.”
Mr Green said: “Jeff is highly experienced and a strategic thinker, who has the ability to help us achieve our goals.
“He will play an important part in integrating new people and practices into our EOT model, as we expand our reach throughout Kent and beyond.
“With a keen focus on operations and processes within the business, Jeff will help us to give more veterinary professionals the opportunity to join Pennard Vets, while also ensuring our clients and patients remain at the heart of everything we do.”