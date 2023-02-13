SEO is an integral digital tool that all local businesses can easily leverage. With nine billion Google searches carried out daily worldwide2, I would put money on the probability of more than one pet owner in your geographical area Googling “Vet near me” right now. SEO in its simplest form is the process of making improvements to your website to enhance its visibility and ranking position in a search engine, ultimately increasing the traffic to your website. And no, this doesn’t need any wizardry. Here are a few steps you can implement straight away.