A Chameleon SIM is at the heart of their emergency call out system. Out-of-hours calls come in on the normal landline, which diverts them to a mobile handset that has a Chameleon SIM and is carried by whichever vet is on call. Chameleon Direct maximises the chances of the caller reaching the vet, and of the vet being able to get back to them; either calling the pet owner to find out more about the problem, or to tell them that they are on their way.