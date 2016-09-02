2 Sept
Find out why more and more veterinary practices are using Manx Telecom’s Chameleon Direct SIMs to get the best mobile phone coverage when out on call.
Staying in touch with customers and colleagues is important for all vets when they’re out on a call – but it can be a problem in rural locations where mobile coverage is poor. Even in areas which are covered by several different networks, the strength of mobile signals can vary greatly depending on the specific location.
In order to have the best chance of getting a signal, many vets in rural areas have to carry several SIMs and handsets, each connected to a different network. It’s not the best or most convenient solution, which is why more and more practices are now using Manx Telecom’s smart SIM technology, Chameleon Direct.
Manx Telecom is the UK market leader for strongest signal mobile connectivity, and its Chameleon strongest signal SIMs provide the highest level of mobile coverage by accessing all UK mobile networks to find the strongest signal – and gives users the best possible mobile coverage when they need it most.
Cambrian Vets, a small animal practice with two surgeries in North Wales, has been using Manx Telecom’s Chameleon Direct strongest signal SIMs for the past four years.
A Chameleon SIM is at the heart of their emergency call out system. Out-of-hours calls come in on the normal landline, which diverts them to a mobile handset that has a Chameleon SIM and is carried by whichever vet is on call. Chameleon Direct maximises the chances of the caller reaching the vet, and of the vet being able to get back to them; either calling the pet owner to find out more about the problem, or to tell them that they are on their way.
Practice manager Marius Erasmus said: “We are a very busy practice, and use an appointment system during office hours. We also operate a 24-hour emergency service, which means that we rely on mobile phones. We need reliable mobile coverage, and that’s not easy in our operational area as you can usually only get a signal from a single network in any given area. When you move to another location you can find that the only available signal is from a different network.
“When you consider the distances our vets have to cover, this is far from ideal, and carrying multiple handsets or multiple SIMs wouldn’t be very efficient, or even viable. Chameleon Direct enables us not just to offer an efficient service, but also a personal one.
“If it wasn’t for Chameleon Direct we would certainly have to use an out-of-hours messaging service, and our clients are frequently pleasantly surprised that their out-of-hours call is answered by a vet, in person.”
Chameleon Direct can be used with virtually any handset, and provides access to all UK GSM networks. It’s simple to set up, easy to operate, and scalable.
Sarah Ennett, product manager for Manx Telecom’s global solutions division which markets the company’s strongest signal SIM portfolio, said: “There are more than 5,000 veterinary practices in the UK and whether they are based in towns or rural areas, or are large or small, they all need to provide a 24-hour emergency service. Chameleon Direct can help them to do just that.
“In fact, Chameleon can help any business which is based on call-outs, has a mobile workforce, or offers an emergency service and needs to maximise the resilience of their mobile communication. In these scenarios connectivity isn’t just an add-on to the business, it is the business.”