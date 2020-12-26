Possible future scenarios… The value of smart surgery is in improving surgical outcomes. It sounds like a useless platitude until we consider that the outcomes of surgery extend beyond just the patient surviving. By making use of data gathered outside of theatre, smart surgical systems can improve return to function, speed of surgery, surgeon stress, teamwork, owner satisfaction, postoperative compliance and, yes, the odds of the patient surviving. Let’s very quickly talk about how with some example surgeries:

These examples may seem a little tame to some, and, sure, more exciting visions are out there of the future of smart surgery. We’ve missed out, for example, on the flashy world of autonomous surgical robotics, wherein fully automated robots can plan and execute entire surgeries from first incision to the final layer of sutures. Despite their use in some UK practices already, personalised metal implants also didn’t quite meet our criteria for smart surgery tools, so we’ve left them out, too.