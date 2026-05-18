18 May 2026
A smarter way for independent practices to control costs, meet requirements and develop the whole team.
For many independent veterinary practices, CPD has become a growing source of pressure rather than the positive investment it should be.
Between escalating course fees, time out of practice, competing priorities and the responsibility to ensure vets and nurses remain compliant with professional CPD requirements, decisions about training can feel increasingly complex.
For practice owners and managers, the questions are often the same:
At a time when margins are tight and teams are stretched, CPD needs to work smarter and harder for the practice.
When CPD is purchased on a course‑by‑course basis, the headline price is only part of the cost.
There is also paid time away from the practice, cover for shifts, travel expenses and the management time spent deciding who attends what, and when. Faced with limited budgets, many practices are forced to prioritise external CPD for vets and nurses in order to meet regulatory requirements.
While that focus is entirely understandable, it often leaves client care teams, patient care assistants and support staff with fewer development opportunities, despite their crucial role in patient care, client satisfaction and practice efficiency.
Over time, that imbalance can impact engagement, retention and consistency of service, creating costs of a different kind.
Vet Team 360 was created to help independent practices simplify CPD decisions, control spend and widen access to learning across the whole team.
Brought to you by CVS Vets and built on 15 years of veterinary training experience, the platform brings together a broad on‑demand learning library and straightforward CPD management and tracking tools, giving practice leaders a clear, predictable way to support team development.
That means:
Clear visibility and confidence. Leaders can easily see who has completed learning and where CPD is being delivered, providing reassurance that vets and nurses have access to the CPD they need to remain compliant.
Training opportunities for every role. The platform provides support in clinical development for vets and nurses alongside practical, relevant learning for reception teams, patient care assistants and emerging leaders, without having to justify individual course spend each time.
Predictable, practice‑wide cost. You can replace multiple ad-hoc CPD purchases with a single monthly or annual investment that is easier to plan and review as part of the wider practice budget.
The online learning available on Vet Team 360 is designed to complement, not replace, that essential training. By covering core online learning and everyday CPD needs in one place, the platform helps practices protect their budget for external courses that deliver the greatest specialist or hands‑on value, while ensuring the wider team is not overlooked.
For £200 per month, or £2,400 annually, the entire practice gains access to more than 150 courses and webinars.
For many practices, that cost compares favourably with the price of sending just one or two team members on external CPD over the course of a year, while also unlocking learning opportunities for the whole team. It also removes a familiar dilemma for managers: deciding whose CPD can be approved now, and whose will have to wait.
Subscribers to VetTeam360 will also be able to access discounts on upcoming wet lab and practical courses for vets and nurses, launching in Summer 2026.
When CPD is easier to plan, easier to fund and easier to access, everyone benefits.
If your practice is feeling the pressure of rising CPD costs and competing priorities, there may be a smarter option.
Explore the course library or book a 15‑minute demo at vetteam360.com