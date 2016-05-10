HMRC seems to be taking the line that since employers were able to cope with RTI, often by asking agents to file for them, small businesses will be able to cope with this. But the ask is very different this time around. HMRC like to quote proportions and percentages to show how MTD would be good for the majority. But, sometimes, it’s good to look at raw numbers. For example, there are 490,000 small and micro businesses that don’t communicate with the Government online now – and would still not do so even if all other options were removed. There’s another 300,000 “can’t, but would” and a further 1.9 million who are going to struggle.