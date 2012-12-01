In a similar vein, businesses should review security on their computers and networks to prevent authorised attacks. As a minimum, internet routers should be protected with encryption keys and MAC address filtering to prevent snoopers accessing a network; both the firewall on the router and on the computer should be turned on; good anti-virus software should be installed and kept up to date; any security software offered by a bank should be installed; and, if possible, businesses should seek technical help to disable USB ports on computers to stop data being exported on to USB memory sticks. It also makes sense to limit access to sensitive data and ensure whenever it is moved the data is encrypted in case it is lost in transit.