Another option

There is no prospect of online consultations taking over from face-to-face consults. Pets that require veterinary treatment will still need to be seen at a clinic or hospital. But they will only have to go when they need to go. Without a video vet service in place, many of those clients would have no other option than to attend for a full consultation at one of our clinics. So, clients save money too, allowing them to save their budget to spend at their daytime practices.