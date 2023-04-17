17 Apr
A senior telemedicine vet has called for the sector to have “a seat at the table” in the continuing debate over the future shape of the veterinary professions.
Samantha Webster, director of clinical operations for the Joii Pet Care app, said she fears the benefits of such platforms – to both professionals and clients – are not being fully highlighted.
Her plea also preceded the launch of a survey that its organisers hope will encourage professionals to find appropriate ways of using new technology in practice.
The potential use of remote platforms has implications for several key issues facing the sector, including the planned implementation of “under care” guidance from 1 September.
Dr Webster said her organisation, which offers digital calls with RCVS‑registered vets and nurses, supported the proposals in their present form and plans to contribute to a BVA‑led review of the measures.
The app, which is operated by Vet-AI, is also beginning the process of recruiting in-person practice partners to whom it can refer clients in line with the new requirements, in addition to its existing policy of guiding owners to their local practices.
But, while she acknowledged progress was being made to build relationships with key organisations, Dr Webster said she believed it needed to go further in ensuring all parts of the profession were represented.
She said: “I think there’s a little bit of frustration at maybe not having our voices heard. I understand that the majority of vets are in practice and they are going to be the majority opinion.
“All we’re calling for is a seat at the table, so that there’s fair representation across everyone.”
She also urged professionals to collaborate with – and trust – each other to ensure uniformity in the issues being checked as part of the review process, as well as the types of data being collected to monitor them.
Dr Webster added: “We do feel there is a slow move towards change. I think there just needs to be acceptance that change is coming from everyone in the profession, and a concerted effort together.”
A key concern in some quarters of the profession is the danger of misdiagnosis and misprescribing, which opponents believe can be exacerbated by the lack of a physical examination.
Dr Webster said she was aware of surveys suggesting a greater risk of misdiagnosis, but argued remote consultations were already part of the vet‑client interaction.
She said: “This isn’t new. It’s just packaged up in a different way and, because it’s becoming more common, we’re putting more regulation around it.
“What’s not being highlighted is all the benefits, not just to the veterinary team, but to clients. It’s going to be integrated into everything we do as a general practice vet.”
Dr Webster’s comments come amid a surge of interest – both within the veterinary sector and elsewhere – about the potential uses of artificial intelligence (AI) and other remote platforms, as well as their possible challenges.
Teleconsultancy firm VetCT has now launched a survey of AI understanding within the veterinary sector, which it hopes will identify areas for additional training and support.
Its chief innovation officer, Julien Labruyère, said the technology was “here to stay”, and already critical in helping inform clinical decisions and tackling workforce pressures.
He added: “We want to understand the needs of clinicians in understanding how to apply AI safely, effectively and with confidence to support good clinical practice, and ultimately, improve animal welfare. The results will be published and freely accessible.
“Our hope is to encourage a collaborative effort to support veterinary teams with embracing the full potential of AI, yet also providing the safeguards and education to the clinicians applying this technology to their patients.”