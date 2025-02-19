19 Feb 2025
VetCT believes it has become the first global veterinary services provider to secure the prestigious status.
VetCT's Victoria Johnson.
A Cambridge-based telehealth provider has become the first global veterinary services provider to secure Benefit Corporation (B Corp) certification.
VetCT provides veterinary teleradiology, specialist consulting and education services to vets around the world and has earned the certification, which is awarded to businesses that meet high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency.
The status is a recognition that the company has also demonstrated high social and environmental performance, embedding a legal commitment of accountability to all its stakeholders.
Victoria Johnson, founder and chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a company that exists as a force for good across global, cross-industry standards. It has always been core to everything we do, with our key value of doing the right thing – prioritising quality and excellence in our services, and always acting with integrity and kindness.
“This marks a significant step in cementing this commitment throughout the company, now and in the future.”
Dr Johnson went on to describe how joining the growing B Corp community showed the business’ commitment to best practice and its journey of continuous improvement.
She added: “The veterinary industry is full of the most incredible people – thoughtful, intelligent, caring and dedicated to the health and welfare of animals. At a time when the industry is facing significant challenges from many angles, this is a real celebration of the hard work and determination of our own team and the clients we support.
“It is also our pledge to continue leading by example as a good veterinary business, holding ourselves accountable and always striving to improve our impact on the lives of people and animals.
“We wholeheartedly encourage other veterinary companies to explore the B Corp journey and the positive potential impacts for their business, the wider industry and beyond.”