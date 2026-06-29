29 Jun 2026
Fears have been raised that the use of AI platforms could replace visits to the vet.
Image: LuckyStep/ Adobe Stock
An emerging trend of pet owners using AI tools to help care for their animals could represent a “ticking time bomb” for welfare, the RSPCA has warned.
Figures from the charity’s Animal Kindness Index released today (29 June) indicate 10% of pet owners are now routinely turning to AI platforms for advice and support.
But officials and clinicians fear the trend could lead to public complacency, leaving illnesses untreated and even exposing some owners to prosecution for failing to take appropriate action.
Gemma Hope, the charity’s assistant director of policy, advocacy and evidence, said: “Whether we like it or not, AI is a game changer – including for animal welfare.
“But we’re worried that, with so many pet owners now using large language models to check the symptoms of poorly pets, or query behavioural challenges, this could be an inadvertent ticking time bomb for animal welfare.
“However good or clever AI may seem, if someone is in doubt about their pet’s health or notices rapid changes, it’s vital to reach out to a vet immediately.”
One factor driving the move towards AI may be the perceived cost of care, with 56% of the 5,619 index survey participants admitting they were worried about being able to afford veterinary bills.
One in 10 participants also said they had reduced their care spending on financial grounds, while one in 20 said they were using AI chat bots for similar reasons.
But clinical director at Pickles in London and TV clinician Rory Cowlam said the findings were potentially “a major cause for concern”.
He said: “In my own clinic, we use AI tools all the time. It can be brilliant for rapidly supporting investigations or lab work so we can treat our patients faster.
“But there is a massive difference between a vet using clinical AI to support an examination, and a pet owner using a text chatbot to skip one entirely.
“When your animal is genuinely sick, a chatbot is not where you should be looking for advice. If in doubt, log out from AI and reach out to a professional.”