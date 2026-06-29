29 Jun 2026
Bosses said the initiative helps practices show clients and the CMA “they are doing things the right way”.
Ben Sweeney and Sarah Holmes.
An app offering pet owners 24/7 digital triage services has launched a new service to help vet practices meet incoming Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) compliance rules.
VidiVet, which has partnered with more than 200 vet practices around the UK, has expanded its offering with the Impartial Advice Guaranteed service, which provides professionally written impartial advice policies.
As part of the CMA’s final remedies for the sector, which begin coming into effect from September, veterinary businesses are required to have written policies and processes in place to ensure clinicians can give pet owners independent and impartial advice.
Vet Ben Sweeney, who founded the company in 2020, said the initiative “gives practices a visible and credible way to show clients, and regulators, that they are doing things the right way”.
He continued: “Our fully compliant, professionally written policy templates enable practices to get ahead of the September deadline and meet the CMA’s requirements with confidence, as well as strengthening clients’ trust in their veterinary team.
“Crucially, this also addresses an issue that most pet owners have quietly felt for a while.
“When advice comes from the same place that sells the treatment, diagnostics and products, a perception of bias can take hold and, regardless of intent, some pet owners may question whether they genuinely need what they’re being offered.”
The app allows pet owners to submit queries, pictures and videos and receive personal video replies from a vet advising them on next steps.
VidiVet employs more than 60 vets in clinical practice as part of its fully remote digital support team, each said to have a minimum of five years’ experience.
Dr Sweeney added: “The platform sits outside the practice, connecting pet owners with experienced and completely neutral vets, without treatments to recommend or products to sell.
“Instead, we simply offer honest, professional signposting and advice, with no commercial interest in the outcome of each individual conversation.”