5 Sept
Dr Ernie Ward explains what modern veterinary practices can do to promote active advocacy, create value and boost credibility in the new trust economy.
I was wet, cold, and slouched beside my broken down car. Desperate for a tow truck, I pulled out my iPhone and Googled.
In less than a second, I had three nearby choices plotted on a map. Beside each tow service was a string of stars. The first business had a 4.9-star rating; the other two three-point-something. I tapped the five-star listing and 20 minutes later was surveying the world from atop a toasty tow truck.
I leveraged technology to get me out of a jam, selected a service based on advice from total strangers, and completely bypassed traditional advertising and marketing channels. Ten years ago this system couldn’t be imagined; today I can’t imagine living without it. Welcome to the new economy of trust.
Humans are hardwired to compete and collaborate. Those two traits are arguably more responsible for our ascension to the peak of the predatory ranks than any other twist in our 23 pairs of DNA. It’s no surprise technology has tapped into that primal presence and created the sharing and trust economy.
If you distil this movement down to its core elements, you find we both seek to learn and desire to perform better than other people. We learn and share through reviews and rankings; we perform better when we know we are being reviewed and ranked. That simple idea is completely reshaping businesses, service providers, and our veterinary clinics.
If you’re not building and demonstrating trust on these new platforms, you are being left behind.
Traditional trust was built on expensive external codes. Banks built colossal marble columns and massive steel vaults to prove trustworthiness with your cash. Hotels constructed enormous entryways and donned exquisite attire to convey luxury. Professionals invested in costly Ivy League educations to signal skill and expertise. Marketing was driven by institution-approved messages and coordinated campaigns to encourage sales. All of these platforms are being challenged by the power of crowds banging away on keyboards and posting smartphone videos. Trust and credibility are being redefined and broadcast in exciting new ways.
Today’s typical consumer makes purchases based on Amazon reviews and blog descriptions or selects a hotel tagged on Instagram and ranked highly on TripAdvisor. We read news stories because our friends shared them; we get into cars with strangers and stay in private apartments because hundreds of people gave them five stars. The new language and currency of value and trustworthiness is being defined by the three-billion Earthlings hardwired to collaborate and compete online. Which brings us back to that friendly tow truck driver and our veterinary practices.
As we neared the auto repair shop, my dead-car-transport-jockey changed the conversation. “I hope you never have to call me again. Being broken down by the highway can be frightening and dangerous. You can help others in your situation by letting them know about me, so they won’t be as worried if they’re in your situation. Here’s a card with my information and how you can rank us on Google. It only takes a minute and I’d really appreciate it.”
Not only did I tip the driver generously, I promptly gave him five stars. This guy was brilliant.
The act of asking for an online review demonstrates the shift from passive to active consumer advocacy. In the past, we imagined our most satisfied “clinic advocates” strolling through their lives joyously proclaiming to everyone they met the greatness of their veterinarian.
That was never true. At best, these super-clients passively advocated for us whenever the subject of veterinary care came up. Sure, if neighbour Nellie complained or bragged about her vet, your advocate spoke up in your favour. The problem was, her voice didn’t carry beyond the coffee table. We’ve now entered an era of active advocacy. If you receive a glowing review, it can be seen infinitely by innumerable pet owners. No longer are super-clients limited by the people they encounter; they can touch everyone with internet access and interest. It begins by asking for help.
Pet owners naturally want to help other pet lovers. Leverage this instinct by changing how you ask for online reviews. If you have a client whose pet lost weight, beat a dermatological problem, is fighting cancer, or is simply doing better, try this tactic: “Mrs. Smith, I know how frustrating ear infections can be. You’ve done a fantastic job with Buster and followed our instructions perfectly. I’d really appreciate you sharing your experiences with other dog owners going through a similar situation. Here’s a card on how to leave a short note on Google.”
The more success stories and positive reviews someone sees, the more likely they are to share their experiences. “Like begets like” rings true in both nature and online. Involve pet owners in a shared community and encourage them to aid others. Remember, we’re hardwired to collaborate. All you need to do is activate those pathways and watch the snowball of encouraging stories roll and grow.
Companies profiting the most in the trust economy are those using technology to connect with their clients. Services such as DemandForce can
send your clients a follow-up email or text message containing a simple click to review or leave feedback. Printed business cards with easy instructions on leaving an online review also work well. The key is to ask and then make it effortless to complete.
The truth is many veterinarians are introverts. What you lack in eye contact and verbal persuasion can be made up in how well you communicate electronically. If you are uncomfortable asking for a review, draft a confident email request. Participate in text conversations, social media posts or blogs. The digital footprints you leave help build credibility far beyond the range of your voice. Blog boldly.
Google incorporates your clinic’s rankings in its search algorithm. Your page rank and map placement are heavily influenced by online reviews, especially Google Reviews. This gives added incentive to ask each client for help.
I built my clinics on positive word-of-mouth. The next generation of veterinarians will succeed based on five-star reviews. This is a profound shift that requires immediate and strategic attention. A medical professional is only as good as their reputation; that reputation is being built on digital trust.
Our developing digital life isn’t a fad; it’s an evolution. As virtual reality matures and always-present, instant internet access arrives, the trust economy will flourish in ways we can’t fathom. The winners and losers of this latest currency are being defined today and will impact generations of pet owners and veterinarians.
As our digital identity becomes established, it will become harder to reinvent yourself or escape a bad reputation in the future. The real reason you left your last job is only a LinkedIn connection or two away. Future potential clients will ask the internet if they should trust you with their pet’s care. If you cultivate an excellent online reputation, you can go anywhere, including places nearly impossible to reach in the real world. As virtual medical care becomes a reality and spreads globally, your online reputation will largely determine how successful you will be as a veterinarian.
The trust economy is what many of us dreamed for: a decentralised, democratised form of capitalism that reaches the greatest number of potential clients with the fewest barriers. Now that the trust economy is here, it’s up to us to optimise it for both our profession and patients.
I trust we’ll do the right thing.
How should a veterinary clinic respond to a bad online review? Here are five steps to positively addressing negative online comments:
Bad reviews will happen; it’s inevitable. To mitigate the impact of one-star reviews, pile on the five stars. I encourage you to ask for an online review at nearly every visit. Google algorithms are built on math; make sure the numbers add up in your favour by actively asking for a five-star review.
Set up free Google alerts, pay an online reputation management service such as BrandYourself or Reputation.com, or hire a dedicated social media assistance provider. Whatever you do, make sure you have some mechanism to monitor the permanent internet conversation about your clinic. It’s happening regardless of whether you realise it. On the upside, identifying and thanking clients for positive posts is a proven practice builder. #KnowItToGrowIt
The faster you respond to negative online comments, the better. Don’t delete unless you’re considering legal action or the post contains sensitive or offensive content. If you delete the review, the story pivots to “What’re you hiding?” instead of you addressing the issue openly and honestly.
While it’s tempting to point out the errors in a negative online review, it bores onlookers and devolves into a tit-for-tat playground skirmish. Instead, try posting: “We’re sorry you had a bad experience with us. We’d like to learn more about your issue so we can make things right and improve our level of care. Would you please call Susy at this number immediately?” This shows viewers you acknowledge a problem and want to correct it. Nobody’s perfect and everyone knows it so don’t pretend to be. If the person continues on a tirade, they’ll most likely be viewed as a nutter with a personal agenda.
I teach my staff that complaints are “concealed corrective comments.” In nearly every negative review, there’s a lesson to be learned. Ignore the emotions and focus on the underlying problems.