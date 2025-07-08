AI in oncology. “AI is pioneering in oncology”, those are the future headlines of many news articles, as it is already possible to use AI-powered software to predict cancer treatment outcomes. By analysing cancer cells and using machine learning algorithms, AI can suggest the most effective chemotherapy treatments for dogs with lymphoma. This personalised approach is helping choose the best cancer treatment, reducing the trial-and-error process, and improving success rates. But, as we discussed earlier, significant work is being done to develop this technology, and great caution is necessary before entrusting many decisions to AI or relying on it entirely.