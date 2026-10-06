The real cost of diagnostics

There’s more to calculating the costs of diagnostics than working out the cost per test. For in-house labs, the direct costs, such as the purchase of an analyser, reagents or service contracts, are only one element. There can be significant hidden costs around clinicians’ time, staff training and maintenance – not least running and cleaning up after multiple tests. A vet spending 20 minutes interpreting a blood film or cytology sample may represent a greater cost to the practice than submitting it for specialist review. There can also be unexpected costs associated with quality control and repeat testing, and the downtime when equipment – and precious practice space – is not being used.