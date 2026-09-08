Like many professions, we all had a bit of a panic in 2018 when GDPR came in — and then, for the most part, quietly put it out of our minds. I have honestly heard “It’s just basic confidentiality really” and “Oh, we let the website guys do that”. No veterinary practice has been reprimanded lately by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), but plenty of other organisations have1. And, with a more data-savvy public and additional scrutiny of our profession in the wake of the Competition and Markets Authority and Veterinary Surgeons Act reviews, this is something worth paying closer attention to.