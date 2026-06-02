By way of an example, if you asked ChatGPT to help suggest a new pair of trainers, a “non-agentic” response could give you a table, detailing pros/cons of all sorts of trainers for you to act on. An agent in this scenario could instead be tasked with actually buying them – namely, you empower the agent to find and source the best trainers based on your criteria. After setting it off, the next you are aware of it is a box of trainers at your doorstep. Agents can run asynchronously (you set them off and leave them to work) and can also work in teams or swarms.