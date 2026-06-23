23 Jun 2026
The survey is said to take around 10 minutes to complete and will close on 6 July.
Susie Samuel, founder and chief executive at Digital Practice.
Veterinary professionals have been invited to complete a brief survey that will shape a new framework supporting responsible use of AI in the sector.
Led by the RCVS and digital veterinary communications platform Digital Practice, the Veterinary AI Transparency Alliance is consulting on a draft framework “to support safe, proportionate and informed adoption” of AI tools in veterinary settings.
Developed by veterinary professionals, developers, practices, regulators, insurers, educators, wider practice team members and animal owners across the past 18 months, it offers best practice guidance for both AI providers and veterinary practices.
The framework covers 23 principles in relation to issues including risk, human oversight requirements, data storage and usage, and AI’s potential impact on client choice and consent.
It is said to help veterinary professionals assess information given by AI providers and sets out what information those providers should disclose and why this is important to them.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “When we convened these meetings, there was a very clear sense from all parties that AI tools had the potential to greatly enhance the capabilities of veterinary professionals and help improve animal health and welfare.
“However, this was balanced by the clear desire to use AI tools with requisite caution, taking into account potential risks, the need to be open and transparent about their use, and the need for professional judgement both when choosing an AI service and when their outputs are used.
“The framework aims to ensure the information veterinary professionals need to exercise that judgement is available to them.”
Her Digital Practice counterpart Susie Samuel added: “We hope this framework reflects the detailed and nuanced discussions we have held with stakeholders, recognising that AI can bring real benefits to animal health and welfare.
“In a period of rapid change, veterinary teams want to adopt these tools safely while technology providers want to help them do so.”
The 10-minute survey, which is said to shape how the document is refined for maximum relevancy to the profession’s needs, will close at 5pm on 6 July.