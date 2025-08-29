29 Aug 2025
Camilla Edwards has been announced among the finalists for Innovator of the Year at the 2025 Digital Women Awards for her development of a guided ultrasound reporting tool for first opinion vets.
The awards ceremony will take place in London on Wednesday 17 September.
Dr Edwards’ First Opinion Veterinary Ultrasound (FOVU) Report is a digital tool that supports surgeons in creating and structuring reports during scans.
The software features refresher videos on scanning technique for each organ and has built-in measurement fields comparing recorded organ size against expected species and weight-specific norms.
It includes editable forms and questions with drop-down menus for vets to enter structured summaries of their findings and auto-generates conclusions with likely differentials and suggested next steps.
Dr Edwards has been a vet for almost two decades and has worked as a peripatetic ultrasonographer for the past eight years.
She founded FOVU to create online teaching courses in ultrasonography for vets and vet nurses and said she found report writing to be “the single most common struggle” her students had, which inspired her to refine her own report templates into specialist software.
She said: “My hope is that FOVU Report transforms how ultrasound fits into everyday general practice. Instead of vague shorthand, vets can now produce clear, structured reports that support better decisions, clearer client communication, and improved patient care.
“I’m proud to have created something that not only saves time but actively builds confidence as vets use it.”
Dr Edwards began developing FOVU Report in January 2024 and it is currently being used by a small group of vets.
Access will be expanded to professionals enrolled on her ultrasound basics course in October and then members of FOVU Club in November, ahead of a full rollout early next year.