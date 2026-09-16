16 Sept 2026
Digital Practice was among a select group of six companies chosen to pitch at the London Stock Exchange Female Founder Showcase.
Susie Samuel speaking at the Female Founders Showcase.
The founder of a veterinary communication platform said she feels “incredibly lucky” after being among a select group of companies to present at a prestigious event for female entrepreneurs.
Digital Practice – which integrates client communication, payment and reminder tools into practice management systems – was selected as one of six companies out of 350 to pitch to investors and peers at the London Stock Exchange Female Founder Showcase.
The event, now in its third year, highlights some of the top female-founded companies currently raising seed or “series A” funding.
It featured networking opportunities and a keynote speech from Revolut Bank UK chief executive Francesca Carlesi.
Digital Practice founder and chief executive Susie Samuel said: “I feel incredibly lucky to work in such an amazing industry, and I’m very grateful for all the support we’ve had along the way.
“Being shortlisted is really a reflection of what the whole team at Digital Practice has achieved, they are the people behind our success.”
She added: “A huge thank you to the London Stock Exchange team for creating such an excellent opportunity for female-founded businesses.
“It was also brilliant to meet so many other female founders and hear about what they’re building.”