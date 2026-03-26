26 Mar 2026
UK vet practices can join FluoretiQ’s early access programme to try out the product in a live clinical setting.
From left: William Hung, executive VP of Time Interconnect; Neciah Dorh, CEO of FluoretiQ; Simon Cua, chairman of Time Interconnect and Medical Engineering and Innovation; and Christian Stammel, CEO of WT Group.
A veterinary diagnostics company has taken the top spot at a global innovation competition for wearable and health technologies.
FluoretiQ Limited saw off competition from more than 210 companies to be crowned in first place at the Hong Kong MedTech Innovation World Cup 2026 earlier this month.
The University of Bristol spinout – the only company among 11 finalists presenting a veterinary health product – won with its Veri-5 Vet product, a diagnostic tool designed to identify the most common canine and feline UTI pathogens directly from urine.
Veri-5 Vet is said to work within 15 minutes with 91% sensitivity and 92% specificity, enabling vets to target pathogens with the right antibiotics at the point of care during the consultation window.
FluoretiQ chief executive and co-founder Neciah Dorh said: “The Hong Kong MedTech Innovation World Cup win is a major boost for us, and positions FluoretiQ as a leading voice in global MedTech innovation with a mission grounded firmly in improving outcomes for animals, their owners, and the veterinary professionals who care for them.
“We are especially honoured to receive this award at the first Medtech Innovation World Cup to be hosted in Hong Kong in 10 years.”
The company is inviting vet practices across the UK to join its early access programme to deploy the Veri-5 Vet product in a live clinical setting.